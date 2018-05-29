Blake Painter: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Reportedly Found Dead At Home

Blake Painter was reportedly found dead inside his Oregon home on Friday, May 25. The ‘Deadliest Catch’ star was only 38. Here’s everything we know…

Blake Painter, 38, is reportedly dead. The Deadliest Catch star was found inside his Oregon home, according to TMZ, after a friend contacted police when they didn’t hear from Painter for a few days. When officers arrived at his Oregon home, they allegedly discovered Painter had been dead for several days. The cause of death is unknown at this time. However, police reportedly found substances inside Painter’s home, which will be tested for possible narcotics. While prescription pills were also found, it’s unclear if they were a factor in Painter’s death.

An autopsy and toxicology test will eventually be done to determine the official cause of death. No foul play is suspected in Painter’s death, according to the report. Painter was the caption of the F/V Maverick on Deadliest Catch, which airs on Discovery Channel. Painter eventually quit the show after its third season.

This story is still developing…