‘Bachelorette’ Scandal: Garrett Allegedly ‘Liked’ Cruel Posts Mocking Parkland & Trans Kids

‘The Bachelorette’ frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen is under fire for allegedly ‘liking’ shocking posts and memes mocking Parkland kids, the transgender community, immigrants, feminists, and more. Does Becca know?!

The Bachelorette is immersed in controversy just one day after its season 14 premiere. Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, the man who received Becca Kufrin’s first impression rose, allegedly “liked” racist, anti-feminist, and transphobic posts on Instagram. His alleged Instagram history was uncovered by former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey, who posted screenshots of the shocking Instagram posts Garrett allegedly “liked” on Twitter.

She shared the screenshots on a tweet chain. The posts Garrett allegedly “liked” included one that claims Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg is a crisis actor, as well as one mocking young transgender boys. One photo ridicules Caitlyn Jenner’s transition into a woman; another post jokes about undocumented immigration by showing a soldier throwing small children back over the border wall. That’s not all. Another post he allegedly “liked” appears to joke that leftist women are fat; another post bashes NFL player Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem. How awful.

Garrett’s social media has since been deleted. This scandal comes as a huge shock considering that Becca is a supporter of Hillary Clinton and participated in the Women’s March. HollywoodLife has reached out to ABC for comment. The network nor Becca have spoken out about the controversy.

Bachelor Nation is not staying quiet about this either. Bachelor alum and one of Becca’s friends, Bekah Martinez, bashed Garrett on Twitter for his alleged “liking.” She tweeted: “Yooo you can say they’re ‘just memes’ but they’re just hateful, ignorant memes. the sh*t you like/follow on the internet IS a reflection of your deeper beliefs and values. if he doesn’t find truth in that ugly bullsh*t, why would he like/follow those kind of accounts? don’t @ me.”