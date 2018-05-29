‘Bachelor’ Arie Confesses He Feels ‘Betrayed’ By How His Wild Breakup Scene Was Edited

Arie Luyendyk Jr. feels ‘100 percent betrayed’ by ‘The Bachelor’ after he claims his breakup scene with Becca Kufrin was edited! In fact, he alleges show producers told him it would make him look better!

Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, feels “betrayed” by Bachelor producers, who he thought were his “friends.” — This comes after the show’s producers allegedly edited his breakup scene with Becca Kufrin, 28, despite telling him otherwise. Arie felt “100 percent betrayed” by the network for how he was portrayed when he broke off his engagement to Becca, just weeks after proposing on the dramatic season 22 finale. “It was completely edited,” he told GQ in a new interview. “I was told to stay on that couch. I tried to leave, and then production was like, ‘You need to go back inside. She’s finally calming down. I feel like you owe it to her to have this conversation.’ So then I went back in the house,” he said. “They cut out, obviously, production talking to me from 10 feet away,” Arie continued, adding, “[It] was super unfair to me.”

When Arie ended his engagement to Becca — admitting he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26 — filming on season 22 of The Bachelor had completed. However, when he knew he chose the wrong woman, Arie claims producers urged him to have the show’s cameras film it. Arie claimed ABC told him filming the 40-minute scene would “make Bachelor Nation fully understood that he was being respectful and just following his heart.” However, he didn’t expect the massive backlash that followed.

“We can show you going back to Lauren [Burnham], and people are going to rally behind you because you took this big risk and you did it for love,’” the race car driver claimed the producers told him at the time. “At the end of the day, people will just want to see you happy.”

Despite being branded as “the worst Bachelor in history,” Aries says everything worked out. “Everyone ended up getting closure and also an opportunity to be with the person that they were really meant to be with,” he told the magazine. “I don’t understand why I’m the fall guy for filming the breakup on a television show which we all signed up to be on.”

Becca has since moved on and is now engaged to one of the men she met on The Bachelorette, which just premiered on Monday, May 28. And, Arie says she wouldn’t have had that opportunity if he hadn’t filmed the breakup because “people wouldn’t be able to cope with the fact that she just got broken up with on television.”

Nonetheless, Arie is focused on his future with his fiancée, Lauren. “The fact is, I’m really happy with Lauren. So for me, it was all worth it,” he concluded.