Ariana Grande Cuddles Up To Pete Davidson On Memorial Day Date — See Sweet Pic

New couple PDA alert! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were spotted getting cozy over the long weekend! See the cute pic!

Rumors no more! Ariana Grande, 24, and Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed they were dating after appearing to cuddle up over Memorial Day Weekend! Ariana took to her Insta Stories to share her long weekend plans, and showed a black and white pic of she and a mysterious man roasted marshmallows over an open fire on Monday. After some serious investigative work and tattoo comparisons, it was obvious that the male hand in the photo belonged to Pete! The duo were twirling their sweet treats in the fire while appearing to sit quite close to each other! How cute?!

It was first revealed last week that Ariana and the SNL funny guy were ‘casually dating.’ The reports came just a week after it was announced that Ari and Mac Miller broke up, a source telling HL, “She was holding him together for two years and everyone around her hated their relationship and knew it wasn’t good for her.” Similarly, Pete and his girlfriend Cazzie David broke up earlier in May after a three-year relationship. Fresh on the rebound, both Ari and Pete seem totally smitten with each other — liking and commenting on Instagrams, and clearly hanging out! Of course, no new relationship is without issue, and fans were quick to slam the two of them for moving on so quickly and hate on Ari for dating someone with a mental illness. What?! Pete was quick to fire back at the haters, writing, “I’ve been hearing a lot of ‘people with BPD can’t be in relationships’ talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn’t mean that person makes the relationship toxic.” The comedian, who has been sober for over a year now, was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and has worked to destroy the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

“I just think it’s f–ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do,” he continued in the long post. “It’s not their fault and it’s the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I’m aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I’m not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account.” Hopefully he and Ari get away from the trolls and enjoy this time getting to know each other!