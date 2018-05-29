Andrew Lincoln Reportedly Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’ After Season 9: What Happens To Rick?

OMG! Andrew Lincoln is shockingly getting ready to exit ‘The Walking Dead’ once filming of season 9 finishes, according to a report, and we can’t help but wonder if his character will end up dead or alive!

Andrew Lincoln, 44, who plays the character of Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead, is reportedly leaving the show for good after the ninth season of the popular television series! The talented actor is only set to appear in about half a dozen episodes of the upcoming season before he makes his shocking departure, according to a new report from Collider. This leads to many questions about where Andrew’s character will end up and although the show is known for its cast turnover, with many of its characters dying in shocking ways, we can’t help but feel pretty upset about Andrew’s exit since he’s been on the show all eight seasons!

With the planned departure of Andrew’s character, AMC is reportedly prepping to offer Norman Reedus, 49, more compensation to stay on the show as the character of Daryl, who will take on the lead role. This definitely means the show is taking yet another huge turn and we’re not sure if we’re ready for it! So what will happen to Rick? Well, we don’t have all the answers yet but we do have a theory! ***SPOILER ALERT**** If the show decides to follow the comic, it’s possible that Rick will get crossbowed by the character of Dwight. With the loss of Rick, the show’s direction could really go anywhere but it’s interesting to know that the comic leaves the crossbow as an option for the character!

The loss of Rick is not the first time the show shocked and upset its fans. Just last season, Rick’s son, Carl, who was played by Chandler Riggs, was killed off and it caused quite the reaction. Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, is also taking the show in a new direction by only appearing part-time in the upcoming season.