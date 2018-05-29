America Ferrera is officially a new mom! The star has given birth to her 1st child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, and we could not be more thrilled for the adorable couple! See his 1st pic here!

Baby Williams has arrived! America Ferrera, 34, has given birth, revealing the exciting news on May 29 via Instagram! The new addition makes America and husband Ryan Piers Williams, 37, official first-time parents, which is SO exciting! The couple tied the knot seven years ago in 2011, so we can only imagine how thrilled they must be to finally be starting a family together. Talk about a happy time! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb kids in Hollywood.

“When 2 become 3…,” America captioned her precious announcement post. “Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love! 😍😍😍.” We love the name America and Ryan chose, and in the actress’ photo, what appears to be two adult hands can be seen holding a tiny baby’s foot. How sweet is that? But while the image is totally adorable, we can’t wait to see baby Baz’s face! “Aww! Look at that tiny perfect little foot!,” one fan commented. Another gushed, “Oh my god so so precious!!”

America is the last of her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars to join the parenthood club, as Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn all have at least one child of their own now. Lucky for America, they’ve shared some motherhood tips with her! “They all were like, ‘get the drugs,’ ” America shared with People magazine in April when discussing her birth plan. “So we’ll see if I do. But I think it’s a very sound piece of advice.”

America also dished that she and her Sisterhood gang still keep in close, regular contact. “We get together with the kids, it just still blows my mind,” the Superstore star explained. “Blake was 16 I think when I met her, I had just turned 20. I couldn’t even go to a bar. Amber and Alexis were old enough to go to a bar because they were just 21 and I was like just, ‘Alright, well, text me when you’re back at the hotel,’ ” she recalled. “And now we’re moms.”

American and Ryan announced they were expecting on New Year’s Eve, writing on Instagram, “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear 😘.” In their accompanying photo, America and Ryan can be seen wearing “2018” shaped glasses while the new mom holds up a tiny onesie reading “Mas Besos,” which means “more kisses.” How sweet is that? Congrats again, Ryan and America!