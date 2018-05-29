‘AGT’ Season 13 Premiere Live Blog: The Judges Return To See First Round Of Auditions

‘AGT’ is back! Your favorite judges and host Tyra Banks are all coming together to see some great acts (and some not so great) audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 13! Read our live blog of the ‘AGT’ premiere now!

America’s Got Talent is starting off season 13 with cats, so we’re all winners here. There’s just one problem, Simon Cowell is not a fan of cats. Marina and her mom, Svetlana, train cats, and they’re here to prove Simon wrong. Simon is ready to axe them when one of the cute kitties jumps through a hoop, and then another crawls across a pole. Their final trick features a furry friend crawling up a pole and jumping down onto a pillow! Howie Mandel is super impressed, and Mel B calls their audition “brilliant.” All four judges give the mom-daughter duo a “yes!” Purrfection!

Next up is a magician named Shin Lim, which is nothing new to AGT, so it’s going to take a truly great magician to wow the judges. Just before he’s about to go on, another magician auditions. Needless to say, he’s a bit nervous. Shin, who is totally a Tyler Blackburn look-alike, brings out Tyra to help with his act. He blows everyone’s mind with an audition unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Howie says Shin’s audition is the “best slight of hand close-up magic” he’s ever seen. Simon thought he was done with magicians, but Shin has proven him wrong. “This was unbelievable,” Simon says. Shin is moving forward in the competition!

A Scottish man named Ian takes the stage next, but he doesn’t have an act. He wants to be a new judge! He takes over for Howie for a brief second and watches a guy named Mike perform “America the Beautiful” by making fart noises with his hands. Yes, really.

The next audition is a sibling band called We Three. The band consists of Joshua, Bethany, and Manny. In 2015, their mom had severe back pain, and the doctor found large masses. Their mother was diagnosed with stage 4 carcinoma cancer. She died just a few months later. After her death, they discovered her journals. The song they’re performing is a song about their mother, written from her perspective. Manny and Bethany sing and play guitar, while Joshua is on piano and drums. The performance is absolutely breathtaking. Tyra Banks and Mel B are in tears. Simon is the first judge to give We Three a standing ovation, and everyone else quickly follows. Mel B says that she lost her father to cancer, so this performance moved her.

