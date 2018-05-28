‘The Bachelorette’ Live Blog: Becca Meets 28 Hunky Men As Journey To Find Love Begins

Becca Kufrin is back! Follow along with our live blog as she meets a whole group of hot men hoping to fall in love with her on ‘The Bachelorette’ season premiere!

After having her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin is in the driver’s seat on season 14 of The Bachelorette. To kick off the premiere, she looks back on the heartbreak she went through when Arie dumped her to be with Lauren Burnham, and before meeting the men, she gets advice from some ladies who’ve done this before: Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay. Their successful stories on the show give Becca even more hope and confidence that she’ll find the person she belongs with!

Let’s get to know some of the guys. Clay is the first guy we meet, and he’s out to prove that, even though he’s a professional football player, he doesn’t fit the stereotype. Garrett is a goofy guy who “just loves to have fun,” while Jordan is a model who considers himself “the pensive gentleman.” Joe is a confident guy who isn’t afraid to move fast in a relationship, and Colton is a former pro football player who had to quit the sport after an injury and went on to start a charity for those affected by cystic fibrosis, like his little cousin.

