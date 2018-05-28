The Cleveland Cavaliers just won Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals and Rihanna celebrated in the best way possible! Check it out right here!

OMG! LeBron James, 33, just led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their 8th consecutive NBA finals by winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference showdown! Naturally, this had fans everywhere losing their minds! Among them was none other than Barbadian beauty Rihanna! After the final buzzer and the Cavs claimed the 87 to 79 victory, Rih shared a short clip of herself going nuts! Sadly, you can’t see her but you can’t definitely hear her scream as she and her pals watch the game on a laptop! Warning: it gets pretty loud.

“King James,” the 30-year-old songstress wrote over the celebratory clip, along with a gold crown! Clearly Rihanna is a diehard LeBron fan! But he isn’t the only one who’s got cause to celebrate tonight! Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson also had a hand in the win! This is particularly special considering the cheating allegations he’s facing and the shade she’s coping with for staying with him!

Earlier on Sunday, May 27, KoKo addressed her critics head on! “People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own,” she tweeted. “They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world.”

As for Tristan, we learned that LeBron played an integral role in helping him get his head in the game. “LeBron is trying to be as supportive of Tristan as possible, they’ve had a lot of rivalry in the past but he’s doing his best to put it all aside for the sake of the team,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY prior to Game 7. “The Cavs are like a family, and like all families they have their disputes and fights, but at the end of the day, LeBron wants to win more than anything, and he’s willing to do anything to make that dream come true.” It sounds like it paid off!