‘RHONY’s Ramona Singer Was In A 4-Car Accident Over The Holiday Weekend — Is She OK?

Oh no. ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star Ramona Singer reportedly got in a car wreck on Saturday. Here’s everything we know thus far.

Ramona Singer, known for her role in the Real Housewives of New York, got in a huge car accident, according to TMZ. The collision reportedly happened on Saturday, May 26, while she was traveling along the Montauk Highway. That’s when she allegedly rear-ended a Mazda while driving her Maserati. The end result was a 4-car accident with Ramona all the way in the back.

Thankfully, the outlet’s insider say Ramona was not seriously injured. However, she was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital after the accident. While there, she was treated for bruises and minor pains before being released. They are reporting that she is “shaken up” but recovering comfortably. However, her Maserati is completely totally. The entire front end was destroyed in the accident.

This terrifying incident comes just months after Ramona was spotted in wheelchair in February following an ill-fated trip she took. Apparently she and the rest of the cast of RHONY has taken a trip to Colombia where they had ridden a boat to Cartagena, according to Page Six. However, the vessel’s engine caught fire. Naturally, this scared Ramona, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley. “They all thought they were going to die and they were hysterical,” an insider told the paper. “[They] were soaked and screaming hysterically.” Her wheelchair was reportedly to treat a twisted ankle.

“On the return trip to the mainland, the boat encountered turbulent water, which caused the anchor to deploy unexpectedly,” a spokesperson for the network later explained. “At no time was the vessel in danger of sinking, nor was a rescue required. Thankfully, everyone is fine. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are still reviewing the situation.”