Kendall Jenner Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Sister Looked Hotter In A Sexy Bikini On Memorial Day?

Is it getting hot in here! Kendall Jenner and her older sis Kourtney Kardashian just shared some steamy photos from their long weekend! But which sister rocked their bikini best!? See the photos right here and judge for yourself!

Although summer isn’t quite here yet, Memorial Day has arrived and that means pulling out the swimsuits and hitting the pool perhaps for the first time this year! So naturally, Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 22, did just that — and made sure folks where close by to document the fun! In the images, the pair put their booties on display while lounging on inflatable jetskis! So hot! So our question is: which sister truly knows how to put their assets on display in a skimpy bikini!?

Kourtney is an obvious choice. She has an incredible, slender frame that was just made for basking in the summer sun! However, Kendall is, like, the model of the moment. So she clearly knows how to strike a pose you won’t soon forget! Also, we don’t know who took this photo but we are seriously jealous of their holiday weekend!

These insanely sexy images arrive just after we learned that neither Kendall nor her younger sis Kylie Jenner are invited to their brother Brody Jenner‘s wedding in Bali, which is supposedly going to happen any day now! “Brody hasn’t invited any of the Kardashians to his wedding, and that includes Kylie and Kendall, whom he views as more Kardashian than Jenner, despite their last name,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Caitlyn [Jenner] is invited, as Brody remains close to her, he’s actually been really supportive of Caitlyn’s transition, as has his mom Linda[Thompson].”

The insider also shared that when Caitlyn and Kris Jenner parted ways, the family broke apart. “Since Kris and Caitlyn’s divorce, Brody doesn’t view the Kardashians as being part of his family, and he’s never forgiven Kim [Kardashian] for not allowing Kaitlynn [Carter] to attend her wedding to Kanye [West], leading him to skip the big day himself.” This is a serious bummer! Well, it doesn’t look like Kendall is sweating getting left out!