Matthew Lewis Married: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Weds Gorgeous Bride Angela Jones — Stunning Pic

‘Harry Potter’ actor Matthew Lewis took to Instagram on May 28 to share the happy news that he got married to fiancee Angela Jones by posting a gorgeous pic. See the newlyweds on their wedding day here!

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis is a married man! The 28-year-old hunky actor married his longtime love Angela Jones over the weekend and took to social media on May 28 to show off a stunning wedding pic of the happy couple! In the adorable snapshot, Matthew can be seen in a classic black tuxedo while walking down a pathway with Angela, who looks amazing in a long fitted white bridal gown. The newlyweds had big smiles on their faces and Matthew was gazing lovingly at his new wife. “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” Matthew joked while sharing the lovely wedding photo on Twitter. This is the first marriage for Matthew and the second for Angela, who previously divorced.

The new Mr. and Mrs. got engaged back in Dec. 2016 so the big day was a long time coming! The lovebirds appropriately met at a Wizarding World of Harry Potter event that took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL in Jan. 2016 and they have been inseparable ever since. Angela actually worked as an event planner for the theme park when she came in contact with Matthew so their story is definitely reminiscent of a fairytale!

🇬🇧🇺🇸 A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on May 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

Matthew, who is adoringly known as the character Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise, seems to appreciate the fairytale. He often shares sweet pics of his fun times with Angela on his social media accounts and seems as happy as can be. Although his marriage is surely breaking hearts all over the world, we wish Matthew and Angela a wonderful life together! Congrats!