Halsey Goes Off On Ivanka Trump For Insensitive Social Media Post: ‘F*** Your Sunday Morning’

Halsey is slamming Ivanka Trump for a really insensitive tweet just days after it was revealed the Office of Refugee Resettlement had lost 1,500 kids! Read the singer’s heated response!

Ivanka Trump, 36, tweeted a picture of herself and her son Theodore, 2, with the caption “My ♥️! #SundayMorning” and scores of people on Twitter, including Halsey, have taken a serious issue with the timing. While normally a pic with your kid wouldn’t come under fire, the photo comes days after news broke that the United States had lost nearly 1,500 immigrant children last year. In a Senate subcommittee last month, a top official with the Department of Health and Human Services said their Office of Refugee Resettlement “was unable to determine with certainty the whereabouts of 1,475 children” in a three-month period of time.

With this in mind, Halsey responded to Ivanka’s tweet, writing, “I wonder what #SundayMorning is like for the parents of 1500 lost children your father is responsible for. F*** your #SundayMorning.” Of course, Donald Trump, 71, has tried to evade any blame for the missing children and place it on, you guessed it, the Democrats. Trump tweeted, “Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS.”

Of course, there’s a few factual problems with his tweet. For one, the policy to separate children from their parents at the border is a Trump administration policy. The ACLU tweeted, “No law requires this — separating parents and children is your administration’s choice. Hundreds of kids as young as 18 months are in danger of suffering lifelong trauma. We won’t let you shift the blame or use families as bargaining chips for your wall. #EndFamilySeparation.”

Time will tell whether or not Ivanka will respond to the wave of backlash she’s received for posting a picture of herself and her kid. Hopefully, she comes to her senses and realizes how insensitive her tweet was.