Hailey Baldwin Reveals She & Justin Bieber Are Finally Friends 2 Years After Split: It’s ‘Mature’ Now

More than two years after their short-lived romance and subsequent falling out, Hailey Baldwin is opening up about where she stands with Justin Bieber today.

Hailey Baldwin almost lost an important friendship when she broke up with Justin Bieber. The two didn’t end on the best terms when they broke up at the beginning of 2016, and now, she’s dishing all about the split — and their reconciliation. “I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends,” she told The Sunday Times. “Everybody knows that at a certain time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends.”

The two didn’t speak for “quite some time” during their fallout, according to Hailey, but now that a couple of years have gone by, they’ve both moved on. “There was a lot of weirdness that went on. We moved past that,” the model said. “I’d never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that. But it brought us both to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish. Now, it’s a very mature situation. It’s good.”

Of course, these days, Hailey’s been linked to another high-profile popstar, Shawn Mendes. The two attended the Met Gala together earlier this month, but have since denied reports that they’re romantically involved. “We hang out and he’s super lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman,” Hailey expanded. “But I am single.”

That didn’t stop her from rockin’ out to Shawn’s Billboard Music Awards performance on May 20, though! Something tells us these two aren’t giving us the full story!