Trump Slammed For Using Memorial Day To Brag About How Great He Is On Twitter Once Again

After using Memorial Day as an excuse to brag about himself on Twitter, Donald Trump is facing major backlash from voters on the social media site. See the reactions here.

Donald Trump posted a tweet in honor of the U.S. military on Memorial Day 2018…but somehow managed to make it all about himself rather than those who’ve fought for our country. “Happy Memorial Day!” he wrote. “Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18 years), rebuilding our military and so much more: Nice!”

WTF?! How did Trump manage to turn a Memorial Day tribute into another opportunity to brag about himself? Immediately, responses began pouring in, with Twitter users slamming the president for his insensitive message. “Memorial Day is NOT the day to toot your own horn about the supposed state of our economy,” one person wrote. “Thank those who served and leave it at that. A non-narcissist would understand this.” Another added, “Amazed that you haven’t broken your own arm by now…you’re so busy patting yourself on the back.”

Others slammed Trump for refusing to serve in the military himself and many also pointed out that the accomplishments he’s bragging about aren’t even completely accurate. See some more reactions here:

Those who gave all would be 'proud' of you? You refused to serve. Your indecency is more flagrant with each thoughtless tweet; with each lie whether its defending mass school shootings or YOUR policy of stealing babies from their parents to become hostages of the state — Dr Lou (@bfs465) May 28, 2018

Some are rolling in their graves over your America. — Somebody's Mama🇨🇦 (@funkylunchbucke) May 28, 2018

Despite the backlash, Trump still got up and gave a speech at Arlington National Cemetery to mark this day of remembrance on May 28. His original tweet also got more than 19,000 retweets and 82,000 favorites.