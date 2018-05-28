Cher Lloyd has officially given birth! After 5 years of marriage, the singer & her husband, Craig Monk, are now parents after welcoming their 1st child — a baby girl! We can only imagine how thrilled they must be.

Welcome to motherhood, Cher Lloyd, 24! The former X Factor contestant became a mother on May 28, after giving birth to her first child — a sweet girl named Delilah-Rae! “Our baby girl is here! We are so in love,” she captioned an adorable photo of their newborn. The reality star welcomed the infant with her husband, Craig Monk, whom she married in 2013. When Cher announced her pregnancy back in January, she gushed that she and Craig were “absolutely over the moon” about becoming parents. And now that their bundle of joy has arrived, we’re sure they’re just ecstatic!

When Cher revealed she was expecting, she also shared that she was already five months along — which is why she had been so MIA lately. “I know it seems like I’ve been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I’ve been up to over the last year,” she explained via Instagram at the time. “I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters.”

In her post, which featured a beautiful shot of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump, Cher also announced new music was on the way too. “As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy…” she wrote. “I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!).” But of course her baby news was the biggest surprise for fans!

“I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!” the new mom gushed. “We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year.” Looks like you really can have it all! Congrats again, Cher and Craig!