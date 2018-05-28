Memorial Day 2018: See Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Celebrating

Happy Memorial Day! See how your favorite celebs are celebrating the holiday in 2018 right here!

Memorial Day is, of course, a time to honor those who’ve served for the United States of America, but it’s also the unofficial kick-off to summer! Stars have been taking to social media all weekend long to show off how they’re celebrating the holiday weekend, with pics on the beach and plenty more. Plus, of course, there’s been tons of amazing celebrity tributes in honor of the military members who’ve fought for our country. Click through the gallery above to see how stars are celebrating Memorial Day!

Khloe Kardashian is in Cleveland without any of her family members for the holiday, but she does have her newborn daughter, True Thompson, by her side. The 33-year-old posted a sweet photo to Snapchat of herself cradling True with the American Flag Memorial Day filter on in full force. So sweet! Tristan Thompson was nowhere to be seen in the snap, but we can assume he’s spending the holiday with his girls now that he and Khloe are back together. Considering Tristan’s basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, just made it to the NBA Finals, this family has a lot to celebrate!

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to post a photo of herself sitting on the beach with tanned skin, which she captioned, “#MemorialDay weekend plans: Find beach. Stay all weekend. Anyone else?!” Yep that sounds like a pretty damn good plan! We were also gifted with a shirtless Zayn Malik selfie this Memorial Day.

You can see all these pics and more from stars like LeAnn Rimes, Olivia Culpo and more in the gallery above!