14 Stars With Insane Pregnancy & Post-Baby Cleavage: Cardi B, Kylie Jenner & More

So hot! These pregnant and recently pregnant mothers know how to turn up the heat with a sexy selfie! Ladies like Cardi B and Kylie Jenner love flaunting some cleavage while pregnant and since! See who else is embracing their saucy side while welcoming motherhood!

Since when did getting pregnant mean you stop being sexy!? Loads of famous females are proving that they may be pregnant but that’s no reason to stop flaunting their amazing curves and cleavage! On Monday, May 28, Cardi B took to Instagram to rave about how her skin has never looked better and that her hair is growing like a weed thanks to her pregnancy! Of course, the clip also allowed the 25-year-old to showcase her amazing assets as she laid back in bed! And let’s just say she is well-endowed these days!

But Cardi isn’t the only pregnant or post-pregnant woman owning their look! John Legend and his better half Chrissy Teigen, 32, welcomed their second child Miles roughly a week ago and since, she hasn’t hesitated to gift fans some snaps of her amazing figure! While dining out with her hubby on Sunday night the stunning super model shared a pic of them together, not mention her breathtaking cleavage! Wow!

BLESSED AND GIFTED 💪🏾💪🏾Invasionof privacy A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on May 27, 2018 at 5:38pm PDT

However, no can compete with Kylie Jenner when it comes to highlighting their post-pregnancy figure! The reality star and makeup mogul doesn’t miss an opportunity to give fans a peek at her immense cleavage — and we are so grateful! Maybe it’s because she’s only 20 years old but Kylie’s body has seriously bounced back from her pregnancy, giving the stunning youngest Jenner sister a body to die for! Never stop proudly displaying your pregnancy and post-pregnancy assets, ladies of Hollywood!