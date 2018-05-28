Yes, this is officially happening! Ariana Grande posted a teaser clip of her new song with Nicki Minaj, and you can take a listen right here!

Fans have been begging Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande to team up again ever since the release of their 2016 hit “Side To Side,” and now, that wish has been granted! Ari confirmed that her new album will include a collab with Nicki called “The Light Is Coming” by posting a snippet of the track to social media on May 27. In the video, we hear a portion of Nicki’s verse, with Ari filming herself mouthing along to the words, and then a quick clip of Ariana singing the chorus, as well. It’s safe to say this is going to be a BANGER!

Ariana didn’t reveal when the full version of the song will be dropping, but immediately after she posted the video, fans began freaking out in anticipation. “NICKIANA IS COMING PREPARE OUR WIGS,” one excited fan wrote. Another added, “Girl you weren’t kidding when you said to expect the unexpected. I want the full song now.” Several others couldn’t even form actual words in response to hearing the 20 second teaser, and instead just tweeted out a random assortment of letters, and many agreed that they were “not prepared” for Ariana to drop this clip out of nowhere!

Listen to the first snipper of “The Light is Coming” right here! Do we officially have the jam of 2018 on our hands here?!

Along with “Side to Side,” Nicki and Ariana also collaborated on the 2014 track “Bang Bang” with Jessie J. Every time these ladies get together, the result is pure GOLD, and we can’t wait to see the results of their collaboration this time! Ariana’s full album, Sweetener, is due out later this summer, while Nicki’s next record, Queen, drops on Aug. 10.