Chris Brown’s Adorable Daughter Royalty Turns 4 — See The Birthday Girl’s Cutest Pics

Happy birthday, Royalty Brown! Officially turning 4 on May 27, Chris Brown’s little girl is growing up SO fast! To celebrate the cutie’s special day, see her most adorable photos ever here!

Royalty Brown is another year older! The daughter of Chris Brown, 29, and Nia Guzman, 34, turned 4 years old on May 27, and we can’t help noticing how much she’s grown since her LAST birthday! The youngster is totally her parents’ mini-me, and we love her sweet sense of style and bubbly personality. And while RoRo may still be a little kid, thanks to her famous father, she’s constantly doing exciting things. This year alone, Royalty was gifted an exotic monkey, launched a kids’ clothing line, and walked the red carpet at a film premiere. Just a day in the life, right?

Chris famously gave his daughter a baby monkey back in December — perhaps as an early Christmas gift — and while the two seemed to bond instantly, Chris received tons of backlash from social media users. In the video the singer shared, Royalty can be seen cradling her new pet as it’s wrapped up in a blanket. She looked at the monkey lovingly — and it was even wearing a tiny diaper! But as cute as it was, fans were NOT impressed. “Shameful. Wild animals are not your pets,” one commenter wrote at the time. Controversial or not, we’re sure Royalty will never forget bonding with a baby monkey!

Another big moment for Royalty this past year was when she launched her own clothing line — umm, what were YOU doing at 3 years old? While the preschooler got a little help from her mom in creating the unisex kids clothing line, there’s no question she put her stamp of approval and signature style on the designs! The line, which launched last summer, is called Royalty Brown Clothing, and it features adorable monster-printed pieces, onesie outfits, and even some personal cosmetics.

But of course it wouldn’t be an average year for Royalty if she didn’t attend at least one red carpet! The b-day girl joined her dad in June as he walked at the premiere of his film Welcome To My Life in LA. The cutie handled the flashing cameras like a total pro, proving she was made to make a name for herself, which is exactly what she has been doing! Happy birthday, Royalty!