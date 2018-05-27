LeBron James ‘Doing All He Can’ To Keep Tristan Focused As Haters Slam Khloe For Staying With Him

Tristan Thompson and LeBron James are about to take on the Celtics for the last time in the NBA Playoffs and we’re hearing that King James is working to keep Khloe’s BF focused! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details right here!

Tristan Thompson, 27, LeBron James, 33, and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers are about to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night, May 27, and the pressure is on to deliver a win. Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how LeBron and Tristan are handling the stress just weeks after an earth-shattering cheating scandal surfaced. “At first LeBron was furious at Tristan over the cheating scandal, he saw what a negative impact it was having on his game, and on the Cavs performance as a whole,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “LeBron realizes though that they need Tristan if they’re going to win, especially now that LeBron’s been injured, so he’s being a lot more supportive of him.”

As viewers who caught Game 6 know, although LeBron was dominant with 46 points, he limped off the court after Larry Nance Jr. fell into him. Additionally, Tristan’s GF Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been fending off trolls who have been slamming her for staying with him. “People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own,” she tweeted. “They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world.” This has got to only compound the stress of Game 7 for Tristan.

However, LeBron and the Cavs are pulling together in the hopes of coming out on top Sunday night. “LeBron is trying to be as supportive of Tristan as possible, they’ve had a lot of rivalry in the past but he’s doing his best to put it all aside for the sake of the team. The Cavs are like a family, and like all families they have their disputes and fights, but at the end of the day, LeBron wants to win more than anything, and he’s willing to do anything to make that dream come true.”

People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

“LeBron James has told his teammates that relationships and family concerns or issues and any other drama that might be happening in their lives doesn’t matter today,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY regarding the Cavs’ playoff climb. It sounds like LeBron and Tristan have a plan to stay focused tonight!