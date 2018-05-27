Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of Kanye West & Family In Wyoming Amid Drake & Rhymefest Feud

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on May 27 to show off a happy family photo with her hubby Kanye West and their kids, North West and Saint West, as they roamed some hills in Wyoming. See the adorable snapshot!

Kim Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram on May 27 to show off a scenic pic of herself along with husband Kanye West, 40, and two of their three children, North West, 4, and Saint West, 2 as they walked a hill in Wyoming and it was absolutely breathtaking! “Wyoming,” Kim simply captioned the gorgeous pic. All four members of the clan are dressed casually warm in the pic and Kanye has a huge smile on his face, proving they were having a great time. There’s no word on where baby Chicago was during the outing but we’re sure Kim didn’t spend too much time away from her precious baby girl.

It’s great to see Kim and Kanye happily out and about considering the current feuds they’ve been going through with rappers Drake, 31, and Rhymefest, 40. From Drake reportedly sending Kanye’s label an invoice for $100K after releasing his new song, to Rhymefest calling out Yeezy for neglecting his own foundation, things have not been the greatest with Kanye and fellow musicians, but Kim’s been there to support him every step of the way. Perhaps they took a little vacay to de-stress and unwind? That’s definitely what it seems like to us!

Even though it’s most likely been a stressful time due to Kanye’s fellow rappers’ words and actions, Yeezy is no stranger to controversy. He’s recently been making headlines for coming back to social media and trying to spread love. He’s also been receiving backlash for freely commenting with some non-popular opinions such as viewing slavery as a choice. No matter how bad things get though, it seems Kim and Kanye always make time for their family and we can understand why. There’s no better way to heal than having those we love around us! We hope to see more pics of Kim and Kanye’s crew like this in the future!