Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Insane Abs Just 6 Weeks After Giving Birth To True — See Sick Gym Selfie

Khloe Kardashian is one hot mama! The reality star showed off her toned abs just a month and a half after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson! See the insane pic!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is crushing it in the gym! The new mom took to her Instagram story on May 27 to show off her incredible progress since giving birth a little over six weeks ago to True Thompson on April 12. In the impressive image, you can see the reality star standing in her home gym and lifting up her black long-sleeved shirt, revealing a pack of super flat abs. Yes, girl! Check out the photo below!

Khloe has been documenting her post-baby workouts ever since she was given clearance to get back to the gym. Earlier today she also proved she’s the most relatable KarJenner by telling her Snapchat followers that she was avoiding her daily workout by hiding in the other room. We feel that Koko! But clearly she hasn’t been slacking on those crunches. You go, Khlo!

This isn’t the only exciting snap the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has posted lately. On May 26, Khloe shared a photo of herself holding her baby girl to Instagram, marking the first reveal of True’s unfiltered face! The mom-daughter selfie was captioned with: “Mommy’s Little Love.” So sweet!

This also isn’t the first time fans have gotten a peek at Khloe’s post-baby body. She took to Snapchat on May 21 to give another update on her postpartum workout sessions, and showed off how her body was bouncing back. Her stellar abs were already visible six days ago, but she’s clearly not stopping her grind. Good for her! “Five weeks after baby, feeling good,” The reality star told her fans in the video while lifting up her top in a large mirror. “Muscle memory is a real thing — it’s still under there! …I got to get rid of this part [touching her butt], this and my thighs. I just need everything to be solid.” You’ll get there, Khloe!