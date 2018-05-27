Chelsea Clinton Slams Trump: He ‘Degrades What It Is To Be American’ — Her Fans Fight Trolls

Chelsea Clinton had no filter when she expressed her dislike for Donald Trump and his actions in a recent interview with a British publication to promote her book, and her Twitter followers totally backed her up.

Chelsea Clinton, 38, revealed her honest feelings about President Donald Trump, 71, in a recent sit-down interview and it wasn’t pretty. The daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, didn’t have very nice words to say about Donald or how he’s running the country. “I’ve been to multiple protests since the election,” she told British publication The Guardian. “If I lived in Britain I would show up to protest, because I don’t agree with what he’s doing to degrade what it means to be an American.” She also went on to say that the Trump administration has been doing a major disservice since being in the White House and feels many of the employees are not qualified for their jobs. “Not only do I want an administration that isn’t venal, corrupt and focused on making life harder for millions of Americans, I also want a competent administration,” she continued. “So for me, the larger question is the collision of cruelty and incompetence and corruption that we see across the administration.”

Chelsea’s strong opinions didn’t stop there either. She courageously expressed that she thinks the administration has “not only mainstreamed hate, but mainlined it” and thinks bullying has increased because of an atmosphere created and encouraged by Donald. “Thousands of instances in schools across America, where children are citing the president as they’re demeaning a little girl, or they’re chanting ‘Build a wall’ in an attempt to demean and degrade brown children,” Chelsea explained. “I think those of us who have platforms … have to say this is wrong and unacceptable, so we don’t normalize it but try to detoxify what has been unleashed.” The former first daughter concluded that she thinks things will be turned around once Democrats take control of the government again. “I think we will still then have work to do on repairing the tone in our country,” she continued to tell the outlet. “The exposure of the real racist and sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic feeling which is on the rise in our country — a rot that has been exposed.”

MAGA folks are attacking Chelsea Clinton for saying Trump degrades what it means to be an American. It's the damn truth. Trump isn't my President and doesn't represent me as an American. He has embarrassed us and make our country looks like a trash can. MAGA don't like facts — Ambassador Rob (@RobertoWinsSher) May 27, 2018

Chelsea took part in the interview to promote her new book, She Persisted Around the World, which sheds light on women who changed the course of history, and once it made headlines, her fans and followers stuck up for her and fought back against trolls supporting Trump and attacking Chelsea on social media. “MAGA folks are attacking Chelsea Clinton for saying Trump degrades what it means to be an American. It’s the damn truth. Trump isn’t my President and doesn’t represent me as an American. He has embarrassed us and make our country looks like a trash can,” one follower tweeted. “Lies must not bother you that much if you support Trump!,” another follower said in response to one user calling Chelsea’s parents two liars. Others merely agreed with Chelsea. “I agree with you @ ChelseaClinton and I will raise you… Trump degrades what it means to be a human being,” one user’s supportive tweet read.

Lies must not bother you that much if you support Trump! — David Montoya (@D____M______) May 27, 2018

Despite the large mixture of backlash and support for Chelsea, she seems to hold her own and is known for standing up for what she believes in when it comes to politics. Like Chelsea, other celebs have publicly spoken out about Donald, with rapper T.I. being the most recent to do so.