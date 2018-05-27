Celebs Over 40 Doing Yoga: Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow & More — See Pics

Namaste! Halle Berry may be in her 50s but she still looks like she’s in her 20s — and based on the fact that she’s a yoga lover, it’s not hard to see why! Check out all of the celebs over 40 who love to stretch it out!

So many Hollywood stars have managed to remain ageless long after 40! Everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, to Eva Longoria, 43, seems to be sipping from the fountain of youth! So what’s their secret!? Well, based on their social media accounts, we’re putting our money on yoga! All these gorgeous stars just loving striking poses for their feverish followers! And it also appears to be helping them maintain their incredible figures! Let’s peruse some of the other stunning celebs who have embraced yoga — and looked amazing in the process!

When it comes to showing off her insane strength and flexibility, Halle Berry might just be the gold standard! The 51-year-old Oscar winner never hesitates to post snaps of her amazing yoga skills, while also proving that age is simply a number when you look this good! Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has also proudly displayed her yoga skills over the years! Why shouldn’t see? At 49, she looks downright incredible!

But yoga isn’t just for people over 40! Alec Baldwin‘s wife Hilaria Baldwin, 34, has truly embraced yoga and loves showcasing her skills for her fans! Gisele Bundchen, 37, is also a huge fan of spiritual practices like yoga and meditation and considering her gorgeous skin, we think she’s on to something here! Head here to see more famous females who have mastered their lotus position!