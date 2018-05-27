Cardi B Didn’t Know Childish Gambino & Donald Glover Are One Person & Twitter Is Letting Her Have It

Cardi B let it slip on Twitter that she thought Donald Glover and Childish Gambino were two different people & now fans are trolling her HARD.

Donald Glover, 34, is a multi-talented dude. From acting on shows like Community and in movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story to writing the critically acclaimed series Atlanta, he’s already made a pretty big stamp in the TV and film industry. But he’s also a Grammy award winning rapper that goes by the moniker Childish Gambino. Now, most people already knew this, but one fellow rap star totally didn’t. Cardi B, 25, revealed that she thought Donald Glover and Childish Gambino were completely different people in a since-deleted tweet.

The hilarious mix-up started when the “Bodak Yellow” songstress tweeted, “It’s amazing how Donald Glover and Childish Gambino look so much alike I think they secretly the same person !!! Soo dope !!” Yeah, Cardi, it is pretty dope that they are the same person – but it’s not really a secret. Fans started explaining this to her, and she tweeted another message that said, “Wait I’m confuse now ?!” Don’t think too hard about it, girl!

Of course, Twitter then had a field day with this new knowledge that the “Be Careful” singer had no idea that Childish Gambino was just a stage name for the already established actor. “Cardi B not knowing that Donald Glover IS Childish Gambino has been added to the most iconic pop culture moments in my life,” one fan tweeted.

Cardi B stupid as hell to not realize that Childish Gambino and Donald Glover are the same person. But anyways yall heard about Belcalis Almanzar, she fine as hell lowkey. — IG: SensitiveThuggin (@_lilthrifter) May 26, 2018

Another fan poked fun at the fact that Cardi also goes by a stage name, as opposed to her given name Belcalis Almanzar. “Cardi B stupid as hell to not realize that Childish Gambino and Donald Glover are the same person. But anyways yall heard about Belcalis Almanzar, she fine as hell lowkey,” the Twitter user wrote. Hey, well at least she knows now!