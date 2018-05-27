Too cute! Cardi B just shared a clip of herself busting a move to her own music while showing off her bump! You don’t wanna miss this amazing moment!

Never has pregnancy looked this good! While most soon-to-be mothers tend to slow down and adopt comfy clothes as their due date approaches, Cardi B is once again breaking all the rules! The 25-year-old rapper just shared a clip of herself getting her groove on to her very own song — and per usual, she’s charming our socks off! In the video, Cardi happily flaunts her growing baby bump in a form-fitting green dress while dancing to “I Like It.” This sweet moment also showcases her amazing red locks, which paired with her green dress, is giving us serious Poison Ivy vibes!

Just hours before this clip arrived, the beloved rapper caught a lot of attention on Twitter for an entirely different reason! If you can believe it, she didn’t realize that Donald Glover and Childish Gambino are the same person! “It’s amazing how Donald Glover and Childish Gambino look so much alike I think they secretly the same person !!! Soo dope !!” she wrote. Naturally, this led to an absolute onslaught of criticism from fans and trolls alike!

“Cardi B not knowing that Donald Glover IS Childish Gambino has been added to the most iconic pop culture moments in my life,” one fan commented. “Cardi B stupid as hell to not realize that Childish Gambino and Donald Glover are the same person. But anyways yall heard about Belcalis Almanzar, she fine as hell lowkey,” another chimed in, sharing Cardi’s birth name. Yikes! No one panic! Cardi has much more important things going on than keeping Donald’s alter egos straight! Side bar: Donald is also THE Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Cardi!