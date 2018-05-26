T.I. Slams Donald Trump For Claiming That ‘Ancestors Tamed A Nation’ — He’s ‘The Face Of Racism’

T.I. took to Instagram to shockingly call Donald Trump ‘the face of racism’ after the president said he was not apologizing for America or its history during a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 25.

T.I., 37, made it known that he wasn’t on the Trump Train when he took to Instagram on May 26 to totally slam President Donald Trump, 71, and his speech about America at the 2018 commencement for the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. “And now a word from the face of racism…,” T.I.’s caption read for a post that included a screenshot of a Newsweek article that featured a picture of Donald along with the headline: “Donald Trump says ‘our ancestors tamed a continent’ and ‘we are not going to apologize for America’.” T.I.’s biggest annoyance was most likely the fact that instead of addressing the current issues of the country, such as racism and slavery, Donald instead praised America’s history and made it sound as if there hasn’t been a brutal battle of various issues over the years. “America is the greatest fighting force for peace, justice and freedom in the history of the world,” Donald said in the speech. “We have become a lot stronger lately. We are not going to apologize for America. We are going to stand up for America.” T.I., who is known to be an advocate to stop racism in the U.S., clearly didn’t agree with the president’s words.

T.I.’s negative post about Donald is clearly not the first from a celeb. Donald’s had many social media feuds with celebrities over the years and they’ve proven to be quite the spectacles. From Oprah Winfrey to Chrissy Teigen, there’s been a lot of harsh words thrown around and while some ended just as quickly as they began, others went on for a while with each side continuously calling each other out whenever the chance presented itself. Who remembers the beef between Donald and Rosie O’Donnell?! Yeah, that’s still an issue!

T.I.’s disapproval of Donald isn’t the first time he’s expressed a passion for making a difference in causes he believes in. He recently made headlines when he publicly posted about a movement against Houston’s restaurant in Beverly Hills to try and shut it down after an incident that involved a security guard allegedly dragging an African American female out of the bathroom.