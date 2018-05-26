Chloe Green Vapes While 8 Months Pregnant — Is This Safe For The Baby? Doctor Speaks

Well this is… strange. Heavily pregnant Chloe Green was photographed vaping while out with her boyfriend Jeremy Meeks. Is this unhealthy for the baby? We asked a doctor to find out!

Um… WTH? Chloe Green, 27, was spotted using a vape pen while cruising on a yacht with boyfriend Jeremy Meeks, 34, in Monaco on May 25. Normally, that’d be whatever, but the billionaire heiress is currently eight months pregnant with her and Meeks’ first child. Typically smoking is a no-no while with child, but vaping might be harmless. We can’t say for sure what she’s smoking – it could be without a cartridge and have zero nicotine – but it’s still a bit concerning. SEE THE PIC OF CHLOE VAPING HERE.

To learn whether or not vaping is harmful while pregnant, HollywoodLife spoke to Los Angeles-based doctor Dr. Peter Gonzalez about the dangers. “Studies on the dangers and long term effects of vaping are still ongoing, but I would advise all women not to vape while pregnant, and to abstain from all, or any, smokeless products containing tobacco, such as snuff, chewing tobacco, etc,” he said.

Dr. Gonzalez went on to explain how nicotine has been linked to many developmental issues in unborn babies. “Nicotine is proven to be toxic to reproduction, and to interfere with brain and lung development in the fetus, as well as significantly increasing the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome,” he said. “It’s also been linked to miscarriage, infant apnea, stillbirth, low birth weight, decreased lung and brain development, placental abruption, and preterm delivery.

But flavored vape pens can cause even more problems. “Last year a new study found that vaping could also cause damage to the neural crest cells in utero, which help form many different tissues like bones, cartilage, skin, teeth and glands, which can lead to cranio facial birth defects, such as cleft palates,” he added. “The popular flavored E-cigarettes, such as vanilla, berries, mint, and coffee, etc. are potentially even more damaging to fetal development, and even those that do not contain tobacco have been proven to dramatically increase the possibility of cranio facial defects.” Dr. Gonzalez recommends that pregnant women abstain “from smoking any kind of product whatsoever, be it tobacco based, or nicotine free.”

Chloe, who is a few weeks away from her due date, is currently on vacation with Jeremy, who’s known as the hot felon after going viral and getting into modeling thanks to his beautiful mugshot. The couple have been hanging out in Monaco all week, and have taken her father’s yacht on quite a few excursions thus far. On May 24, the hot felon and his pregnant girlfriend were joined by Kris Jenner and Lewis Hamilton! It’s an interesting crew considering we’ve never seen Jeremy hanging out with the momager, but he does run in similar circles as the KarJenners thanks to his model status. Chloe’s mom was also along for the boat ride.

But being around company didn’t stop Chloe and Jeremy from showing some PDA. The pair were seen cuddling close on the deck, and at one point, the Topshop heiress draped her arm around Jeremy’s shoulder and rested her head on him. She wore a pair of gray leggings for the outing and a skintight black shirt that put her huge baby bump on display.

The couple started dating over Fourth of July weekend in 2017, while Jeremy was still married to Melissa Meeks. His wife discovered he was cheating on her when photos surfaced online of the model making out with Chloe. The now-exes finally reached a divorce settlement in March, in which Jeremy agreed to pay Melissa $1,000 a month in child support for their shared son, Jeremy Jr. The two parents share legal joint custody of their child.