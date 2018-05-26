Nas Rambles Through Vegas Set Before Bailing After Only 10 Minutes — Fans Say He Looked ‘Drunk’

Yikes. The rapper Nas took the stage in Las Vegas on Friday and delivered a bizarre, concerning performance, struggling to complete his own songs. Then, he left after only 10 minutes! Take a look at his strange set right here.

Okay, this might be one of the most cringe-worthy performances we’ve seen in a while. Nas was set to perform at the Palms in Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, but as soon as he took the stage at the Apex Social Club’s grand opening event, it immediately went south. Wearing a black jacket over a white tee and sporting lots of jewelry, the 44-year-old rapper rambled aimlessly at fans and struggled to perform his own songs, according to TMZ. Although he seemed happy and at ease, he didn’t appear to be on top of his game. Is he just rusty or there something else going on here? In fact, 10 minutes into his set he gave a shoutout to “everybody living life” and promptly made his exit. Awkward!

Fans online commented that the rapper was “drunkenly” making his way through the performance. Also, an individual who was at the performance shared these details: “It was awful. He performed about an hour and a half later than expected. He kept saying he was ‘happy to be alive. And then he would start a song and literally like 15 seconds later he would stop the song. And that went on for about 20 minutes,” the attendee told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.