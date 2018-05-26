Melania Trump Vanished After Surgery – She Wishes Donald’s Presidency Was Over, Claims Source

Melania Trump has been taking some ‘me time’ after her kidney surgery – but Donald’s presidency isn’t making anything easier for her stress. Here’s why she’s been so AWOL.

Melania Trump, 48, underwent kidney surgery on May 14, and has since secluded herself from the public eye. But her break isn’t completely health-related – she’s also trying to better her marriage to Donald Trump, 71.“Melania has been taking a little ‘me time’ to work on fully regaining her health, and to try and strengthen her marriage again,” a source close to the First Lady tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s been a hideously stressful past few months, and Melania needs a break out of the media glare to recharge her batteries and take stock.”

However, our insider noted that the president isn’t making things easier for his wife. “Donald has been under an ever increasing ton of pressure, so he definitely isn’t in the best of moods, which makes for a pretty tense atmosphere at home,” the source continued. “Melania really is getting to the point now where she just wishes Donald’s presidency was over, and she can’t wait to return to her ‘regular’ life again, even though she realizes it will never be quite the same.”

Melania was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday, May 14 for an embolization surgery to treat a benign kidney condition, according to a statement from her communications director, Stephanie Grisham. The surgery proved successful and she suffered no complications. She was expected to remain hospitalized for the remainder of the week for observation. She was said to be in good spirits post-operation and looking forward “to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

She was the first United States first lady to undergo a serious medical procedure while in the White House since 1987 when Nancy Reagan had her mastectomy. Before that, Rosalynn Carter had surgery to remove a benign breast lump in 1977, and Betty Ford underwent a mastectomy in 1974.

