Tweets
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Slams Rapper Responsible For Kanye’s Foundation After He Asked Drake For Help

Kim Kardashian Rhymefest
REX/Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* Wyoming, WY - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were spotted stopping to snap a few pics with fans at a BBQ shop during a very rare trip to Wyoming. Kim flew to Wyoming after the Met Gala to support Kanye as he finishes his new album. It certainly appears that she is his calming force, Kanye was completely happy and at ease as they left the restaurant and snapped pics with fans. Kim took a rare turn behind the camera and snapped a shot of a fan with her hubby. Looks like Kanye's album may be getting some fresh inspiration!Pictured: Kanye West, Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Penelope Disick North West Hold Hands
Penelope Disick North West Hold Hands
kim kardashian kanye west date night View Gallery View Gallery 89 Photos.

This is getting ugly! Kim Kardashian just blasted Rhymefest, the rapper handling Kanye West’s charity, after he asked Drake to help them out! Here’s all the details.

UPDATE 9: 50 p.m. — Rhymefest has released a huge statement to Kim that reads in part: “You have not been privy to the conversations that we’ve had, the emails that have been sent, and frankly the positive press that Kanye has received as a result of our work. I encourage you to instead of attacking me personally, to google us, watch the videos on our YouTube channel featuring out work and come actually speak to the young people who have been involved in our program before you, in your position of privilege from God knows where in the world, via social media attempt to dismantle this valued  community asset.” Read his full statement right here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It looks like the feud between Kanye West, 40, and Drake, 31, just got a lot more complicated! Kim Kardashian, 37, is calling out rapper Rhymefest for asking Drizzy for help with Ye’s foundation, Donda’s House! Confused? Okay, let’s back up a bit. First, Drizzy clapped back at Ye and Pusha T for claiming he hires ghostwriters. Then Drake sent G.O.O.D. an invoice asking for $100K in compensation. Soon after, Rhymefest took to Twitter to ask Drake for help!

“@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was ‘f**k the youth of Chicago,'” he wrote. Now, Kimmie is clapping back! “I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then?” she asks Rhymefest on Twitter, sounding a lot like Kanye himself. “You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s [mom’s] name to try to [shed] a negative light on Kanye.”

But that was hardly the end of Kim’s take-down of Rhymefest. “U haven’t been right since you got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s. You’re over [leveraging] Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so you stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation.” Whoa!