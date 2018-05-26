Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sister Strikes The Sexiest Poses On Instagram?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are truly the queens of making sure they look their best on Instagram. From hot bikini shots to selfies, take a look at their sexiest Instagram poses yet and decide whose poses are hotter!

Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it! Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have posted some of the hottest Instagram photos, and the pictures are so sexy partly because of their poses. The sisters know just the right pose to strike to take the Instagram pics to a whole new level. Seriously, these two should teach a class on perfecting the art of posing. Don’t lie, you’d take it.

Kendall’s latest Instagram photo is one to remember. The supermodel went completely topless in the bathroom, wearing only Calvin Klein underwear and a towel on her head. She was also drinking wine. Kendall relaxed in the sexiest way possible. She posed just right, showing off major cleavage and her long legs. However, Kendall is being accused of photoshopping the picture to make her stomach appear smaller.

Despite this possible photoshop faux pas, Kendall is still constantly posing in the hottest ways on Instagram. Kendall loves to show off her incredible body in bikini selfies. She’s a model after all, so posing comes naturally to her. Her best pictures are always super artistic, too.

The same goes for Kendall’s little sis, Kylie. There’s a reason why Kylie has 109 million followers on Instagram. Not only is she keeping fans in the know about Kylie Cosmetics, she’s always posting photos that leave our jaws on the floor. From cleavage selfies to booty-loving pics, Kylie is clearly a pro at posing and making sure her photos have maximum impact. Plus, have you seen those post-baby body photos? Holy hot mama alert! Take a look at the rest of Kendall and Kylie’s sexiest Instagram poses by taking a look at our gallery now!