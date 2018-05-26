Emily Ratajkowski Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram has been on fire recently! Check out the sexiest pics she’s shared with her followers in the last few weeks!

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, is always posting the hottest photos to her Instagram. Treating her fans to topless pics or even photos of herself completely naked, the 26-year-old model always make it a point to use her Instagram to share her steamiest moments. And this past week has been no exception. Not only has she posted a sexy topless pic, she also showcased a few bikinis and a number ensembles that showed off her cleavage. Seriously, Emily never fails at turning up the heat on her social media. While you attempt to pick which of her stunning looks is your all-time favorite, check out all of Emily’s hottest Instagram pics she’s posted in the past week and beyond in our gallery above!

Recently, Emily promoted her swimsuit line, Inamorata Swim, on Instagram by wearing a red and black thong bikini bottom and covering her breasts with her hands in one of the pics. In another photo, she showcased a one-piece bathing suit with the same pattern and honestly, we can’t tell which article of swimwear we think looks better. Both of the pieces are incredible! With summer approaching, we can expect to see more sexy swimsuit pics posted to Emily’s Instagram.

Back in April, Emily was all smiles with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after he was caught hugging another model, Suki Waterhouse. The married couple were all over each other during a public outing in New York City on April 27. Emily stunned wearing a black crop top, leopard print jacket and royal blue Adidas track pants. Any hint that the two of them might be at odds over Suki has completely vanished — these newlyweds look so in love, now more than ever.