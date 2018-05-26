Drake All Smiles Partying With Diddy After Dissing Pusha T In Epic ‘Duppy Freestyle’ — See Pic

Has Diddy taken a side in the Drake and Pusha T feud? He was spotted smiling and partying with Drizzy after he totally slammed Pusha in a freestyle rap!

Drake and Pusha T have ignited a feud, but it looks like Diddy isn’t picking sides. The 48-year-old rapper was spotted at David Grutman‘s STORY Nightclub in South Beach around 3:45 AM on May 26, where he joined up with Drake in the VIP area. The pair partied together, with Drizzy’s crew which included Migos, Busta Rhymes and sports stars Le’Veon Bell, Rudy Gay and Lance Stephenson. The chill sesh came on the heels of Drake’s diss track “Duppy Freestyle” about Pusha T and Kanye West in response to Pusha throwing shade on his own album, DAYTONA, which dropped May 25. SEE PICS OF DRAKE AND DIDDY HERE.

But even though Diddy is cool with Champagne Papi, he’s also still got mad respect for Pusha. Puff Daddy sent the artist a handwritten letter praising his new album, which he called a “modern day masterpiece” and a “flawless hip hop gem.” Pusha posted the note on his Instagram, and captioned it, “A letter from one of my idols…”

But some disses on new songs isn’t all that’s happened in this recent feud. The “God’s Plan” hitmaker took to his Instagram to post an invoice from his label OVO Sound to Kanye and Pusha’s G.O.O.D. Music for $100,000. So what exactly does Drake want to be paid back for? Oh nothing, just “promotional assistance and career reviving.” Yeah, he did THAT. He also captioned the image, “You’re welcome” because of course he did.

Meanwhile, Kanye and Pusha have also infuriated Whitney Houston‘s cousin, because they decided to use a photo of the late singer’s drug-covered bathroom as artwork for the album. Yikes.