Chris Brown Throwing Royalty A $30K B-Day Party With Baby Mama: Are They Back Together?

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman have put differences aside after a long custody battle to throw their daughter, Royalty, an extravagant birthday party on May 27. Is a flame reigniting between the former couple?

Chris Brown, 29, and ex Nia Guzman, 34, have shockingly come together to plan a joint 4th birthday party for their daughter, Royalty, on May 27 and its sure to be a bash for the books! The former lovebirds are planning on spending around $30k for the elaborate princess-themed party and it will include appearances from all the Disney princesses such as Cinderella and Jasmine as well as a fairy godmother, according to TMZ. The menu will be full of delicious food such as crab cakes, California rolls, shrimp tempura and other kid-friendly goodies like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, mac and cheese and burgers. The entertainment part of the day will consist of KIDZ BOP performances as well as a performance from singer Tone Stith. To top it all off, Chris and Nia’s daughter’s big day will have a horse carriage with a grand duke and coachman. Now that’s Royalty indeed!

The huge party is a big deal considering Chris and Nia have always thrown Royalty separate birthday parties in the past due to the fact that they weren’t speaking to one another. After going back and forth with messy custody battles, they’re ability to come together to plan the special event this year just proves that they’re now on good terms and we can’t help but wonder if it will lead to a rekindled romance! We believe only time will tell but either way, we’re glad to hear that the two are getting along and giving Royalty a time to remember!

Like little Royalty, Chris recently celebrated his own birthday earlier this month on May 5. He took to Instagram a few days before to show off some adorable photos of himself being silly with Royalty and a puppy and the father-daughter duo looked like they were having a great time. It’s always wonderful to see Chris enjoying time with his little one!