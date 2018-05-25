Who Is Qi’ra In ‘Solo’? — 5 Things To Know About Emilia Clarke’s Mysterious Character

Qi’ra is one of the new characters introduced in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ and there’s not a whole lot we know about her. Here’s what you need to know about Emilia Clarke’s badass role. SPOILERS AHEAD!

1. Qi’ra is a woman from Han Solo’s past. Han (Alden Ehrenreich) and Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) grew up together on the planet of Corellia. Han and Qi’ra were in a relationship and were desperately trying to escape. While Han did get out, Qi’ra did not. Han spent three years trying to find his way back to her, only to cross paths with Qi’ra by sheer luck.

2. When Han Solo sees Qi’ra again, she’s changed a lot. These two former lovers come face-to-face on Dryden Vos’s yacht after Han tags along with Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson). Han had teamed up with Beckett to steal a shipment of hyperfuel coaxium and deliver it to Vos (Paul Bettany), but Han ditched it at the last minute. Han, Beckett, and Qi’ra unite on a mission to steal unprocessed coaxium from the mines on Kessel. Even though these two have been reunited after 3 years apart, Qi’ra’s not the same girl she once was. She’s is Vos’s most trusted advisor and is likely forced to serve him in other ways. She’s holding a lot back and refuses to let Han know what she’s done. On a side note, Qi’ra eventually introduces Han to the legendary Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

3. She’s working with a fan fave Star Wars character — and we’re not talking about Han. The end of Solo: A Star Wars Story features the movie’s biggest twist. Dryden Vos was working for Darth Maul, and when Qi’ra kills him, she takes over his partnership with Darth Maul. She betrays haunt and pledges her allegiance to Darth Maul.

4. You’re probably going to see Qi’ra in future movies. Given how Solo: A Star Wars Story left off, Qi’ra could play a major role in a potential Solo sequel. Emilia confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she has signed up to do multiple Star Wars films, but she’s not certain whether or not she’ll be featured in any of them.

5. She’s a totally new character created for Solo. Qi’ra is not from the Star Wars books or comics.