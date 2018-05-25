Pusha T: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Who Drake Dissed In Clap Back Track

Pusha T came hard at Drake in his song ‘Infrared,’ but got his butt handed to him when Drizzy dropped a brutal clap back track ‘Duppy Freestyle.’ We’ve got five things to know about Pusha.

When will people stop coming for Drake for allegedly using ghostwriters? Pusha T, 41, called him out in his song “Infrared” off his new Kanye West produced album Daytona which dropped May 25. Within hours of its release, Drake responded with a brutal freestyle track “Duppy Freestyle” where he went hard on both Ye and Pusha. He mocked Pusha for being desperate and lacking talent, and quickly both guys, the song and lyric lines dominated the top ten trending U.S. twitter topics. Drake pretty much murdered Pusha with his rhymes, as we’ve got give things to know about the rapper feeling Drizzy’s wrath.

1. Pusha has been a longtime protege of Kanye’s and now runs his record label

in 2010 the rapper — real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton — signed with Yeezy’s GOOD Music, He released his first mixtape in 2011 and his first full album My Name Is My Name, in 2013. In 2015, Kanye elevated Pusha to the position of president of GOOD Music.

2. He does not agree with Kanye’s politics.

While Kanye is a big Donald Trump supporter, Pusha openly supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016. He was especially in favor of her stances on prison reform.

3. This isn’t the first time Pusha has come at Drake.

In his 2012 song Exodus 23:1, he dissed Drizzy, who responded by calling him “a bench player acting like a starter” in the intro to his 2013 album Nothing Was the Same.

4. Pusha and Kanye recorded Daytona at a luxury resort in Wyoming.

Yeezy has retreated to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for most of 2018, where he’s working on his own album as well as a project with Kid Cudi. Pusha said he and Ye recorded Daytona at a super luxurious and expensive resort in the ski town. BTW, the album isn’t named after the Florida town but after the Rolex Daytona watch.

5. Pusha is an engaged man.

He popped the question to longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams in July of 2017, and gave her a massive diamond ring to lock things down. Drake made things even more personal in “Duppy Freestyle” by mentioning Ginny in a bar when he rapped “Look, holla at me when you multi-million/I told you keep playing with my name and I’ma let it ring on you like Virginia Williams/I’m too resilient, Get out your feelings.” Brutal!