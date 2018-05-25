Travis Scott Pays Tribute To Santa Fe Shooting Survivors At NBA Game: Thanks For Being ‘Heroes’

At the Houston Rockets’ first home game since the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting, Texas native Travis Scott celebrated the survivors and first responders by saying they were the ‘strongest people on earth.’

Texas was still reeling from the Santa Fe High School shooting when the Houston Rockets returned to the Toyota Center on May 24 for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. This was their first home game since the May 18 massacre, per For The Win, and the team honored the 10 people killed by holding a moment of silence, having the SF High school choir sing the national anthem and by having hometown hero Travis Scott say a few words before the game. “We love you. Ya’ll the strongest people on this earth. Thank you for being heroes to all of us. LET’S GO ROCKETS!”

“All my Galveston County and Santa Fe friends, we’re thinking of you,” team owner Tilman Fertitta said to everyone who made it to the game. “We’re so glad you’re here with us tonight. We so think about the loss that happened last week, and we’re just here to support ya’ll. And thank you for doing us a favor on being with us tonight on this occasion.” Afterward the tributes, Travis sat courtside to cheer on this team to a 98-94 victory. Justin Timberlake and Houston Texans J.J. Watt were also there for the Game 5 matchup.

Eight students and two teachers were shot dead when 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis Jr., armed with a shotgun and a pistol, began his rampage at Santa Fe High School, which is about 30 miles southeast of Houston. The teachers were later identified as Glenda Perkins and Cynthia Tisdale, per the Washington Post. Authorities would identifies the students slain in this attack as: Jared Black, Shana Fisher, Christian Riley Garcia, Aaron Kyle McLeod, Angelique Ramirez, Christopher Jake Stone, Kimberly Vaughan, and foreign exchange student Sabika Sheikh.

"Thank you for being heroes to all of us."@trvisXX sends a special pregame message to Santa Fe High School and @HoustonRockets fans pic.twitter.com/JBF65surtt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2018

The Santa Fe High School Choir performs the National Anthem with members of the Senior Class, First Responders, & Santa Fe ISD in attendance at Toyota Center. #SantaFeStrong 💪 pic.twitter.com/FOKFVp6nQ9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2018

The shooter was taken alive and has been in custody ever since. At age 17, he will be tried as an adult, but as a legal expert EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, he will not get the death penalty or get sentenced to life without parole because he’s not 18 yet. However, the likelihood that he’ll ever see the outside of a jail cell is slim, as he’ll likely get a life sentence for every person he killed. With the shooter facing a possible 300-year sentence, the shooter will probably never taste freedom again.