Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Hailee Baldwin & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From royal engagements to black leather looks, we saw it all this week, including a gorgeous gown on Taylor Swift! See pics of the best dressed celebs this week below!

Taylor Swift made a triumphant return to an awards show, rocking a pink Versace at the Billboards on May 20. Everything about her look was perfection! Also at the Billboards, Padma Lakshmi wore a sexy, silver strapless dress by The Blonds. It had the opposite vibe of Taylor, but both women looked so gorgeous! Shailene Woodley was stunning in a silver ball gown as well, at the premiere for her movie Adrift in L.A. on May 23, wearing Rochas.

Anne Hathaway wore an Anna Sui top and Rochas Skirt at the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in Los Angeles on May 23, 2018. Anne and the entire Oceans 8 cast looked gorgeous at a photo call in New York. Cate Blanchett wore a gorgeous purple suit, Anne looked angelic in white, and Sandra Bullock slayed in a green jumpsuit. Pro dancer and DWTS champion Jenna Johnson wore a gorgeous Alice & Olivia jacket at the Empire State Building with her DWTS partner Adam Rippon on May 22. I was there and interviewed them — see what they said about the whirlwind season here!

Hailee Baldwin looked sexy in black leather at the Whitney Museum in New York. A ton of stars have been wearing black leather lately — see Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham and more rocking the trend here! Alyson Stoner wore a gorgeous gold dress by Elisabetta Franchi at the Gracie Awards on May 22. In her first official appearance as a royal, Meghan Markle stunned in a sheer pink dress that promptly sold out.