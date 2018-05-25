Nicki Minaj & Eminem Caught Talking About A Wedding As Dating Rumors Start Heating Up

Nicki Minaj just wrote about planning a wedding with Eminem in a very suggestive Instagram comment! Are they trolling us or what?!

Nicki Minaj, 35, and Eminem, 45, are continuing to fuel their dating rumors and based on what they’re saying, things have apparently escalated between the two — she just wrote about their “wedding” in an Instagram comment! While this may very well be a case of the two of them throwing us for a loop, the rappers are definitely not denying these reports. Even Eminem is saying they’re an item now!

After Nicki posted a video to her Instagram of her singing lyrics to her new song “Big Bank”, where she raps that she “bagged a Em”, one commenter asked, “You dating Eminem?” Eminem responded, “girl you know it’s true…” After that, Nicki wrote, “babe I thought we were going to keep it on the low until the wedding. Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.” So, this seems like it’s probably just a joke but with no real confirmation one way or another, we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out their comments below and judge for yourself!

Nicki first sparked rumors of a relationship with Eminem after she answered “yes” to a fan’s question over whether they were dating. Once again, this could be her just trolling anyone who would speculate that they were a couple based on her verses. Honestly, the two of them would make a very interesting couple!

Honestly, we wouldn’t put it past 2018 to pair Nicki Minaj and Eminem together — it’s just been that kind of year. Time will tell whether or not these two are just joking around