Nick Diaz: UFC Star Arrested For Domestic Battery By Strangulation In Las Vegas

Nick Diaz is in trouble again but this time its not with the UFC. He was arrested by Las Vegas PD on felony charges of domestic battery by strangulation.

UFC fighter Nick Diaz, 34, just got cleared to return to the Octagon last month after sitting out a year for a doping violation. Now it looks like his comeback isn’t going to be happening anytime soon as he’s been arrested on domestic violence charges. Las Vegas Metro PD was dispatched to his home around 7pm local time on May 24, and subsequently took him into custody on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and first-degree domestic battery, per online records. The first offense is a felony and carries jail time. MMA Fighting has confirmed that Diaz is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center. His bail has been set at $18K and his first court appearance will be on May 26.

According to TMZ Sports, Nick’s accuser says he was high on cocaine and that the drug sent him into a violent rage. The site claims that the two have been engaged in an “on-again, off-again sexual relationship” for years. TMZ reports that the victim claimed that he threw her to the ground and started choking her, and that when cops arrived they found the “alleged victim with red marks around her neck and eyes.” The site says she was taken to a local hospital and treated for numerous injuries, including a possible broken hip.

Nick’s manager Matt Staudt came to his defense on Insgram in a lengthy post where he accused the alleged victim of being a stalker. “There is no scenario where Nick would put his hands on anyone unless it was necessary self-defense, and then watch the f**k out. Moving on, the girl who is accusing him is the most deranged and insane I’ve met to date. She has been obsessed with and stalked Nick for maybe 2 years now. Suicide attempts, calls to his family from fake numbers, thousand of calls a day – yes thousands, showing up everywhere he goes following his story… He changed his number to get away but Vegas is small and they crossed paths again,” he wrote.

He continued, “She left their interaction feeling some type of way yesterday and put in a fake report to get even and have him arrested which she’s threatened to do many times before as well. I can’t even fully digest this whole thing because of how insane and wrong it is. If Nick’s at fault it is because he has chosen again and again and again not to make a police report against her like I’ve advised profusely in the past when she has hit him or broke his phone or broke into his place or stolen things from him or threatened suicide, etc. Everyone is going to think what they think when they see the news so it’s very important for me to at least put something out that is actually factual. #fakenews”