National Wine Day: 20% Off Rose At Whole Foods & More Epic Deals

Break out the vino, the rosé, and the pinot, because it’s National Wine Day! — That’s right, some of your favorite stores and restaurants are offering steals and deals on wine! Here’s your guide to discounted wine!

Cheers! — It’s National Wine Day, the day that you’ve needed, the day you’ve waited for, and it’s time to treat yo self! On May 25, stores, restaurants and even select Airbnb locations are offering epic deals and steals on pinot, vino, rosé and more! One of the most viral deals of the day comes from Whole Foods, which will off 20% off bottles of rosé all day on Friday! Check out more deals below.

Airbnb is also joining in on the boozy holiday with select hosts across North America selling their wine experiences for just $1 during a day-long “Happy Hour.” In a statement, Airbnb said the deal was created to “celebrate the contributions that Airbnb hosts are making to North America’s wine regions.” Any experiences bought on May 25 will take place on May 26 and 27.

Wine.com — Take 10% off your order with the code, “THRILLWINE” from May 25 – May 31;

Texas de Brazil — Locations across the US will offer $5 glasses of its exclusive private label Chilean wines on May 25;