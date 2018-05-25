Nas Laughs At Eminem Dating Nicki Minaj Rumor: He Can’t Handle That Woman

Nas thinks it’s absolutely hilarious that his former flame Nicki Minaj is allegedly dating Eminem! In fact, he thinks the whole thing’s a total joke, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY.



Nicki Minaj‘s ex-love interest Nas is in absolute stitches after hearing she’s allegedly dating Eminem! He knows both Nicki and Marshall, and thinks this rumored relationship would never work out, a source close to the “Life’s A Bitch” rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, to the point where he totally thinks it’s a joke. Is this matchup really that

farfetched?

“Nas burst out laughing when he heard that Nicki said she was dating Eminem,” the insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Nas knows both Marshall and Nicki and he thinks they would be a horrible match. Nas feels like Em can’t handle a woman like Nicki. Their strong personalities just don’t mix. If [the rumor] turns out to be true, and Nicki is not just playing around, Nas would be completely shocked.”

Those dating rumors started when Nicki promoted YG‘s new song, “Big Blank” on Instagram — Nicki’s on the hot track. She captioned her lip sync video “#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!!!! @yg @2chainz @bigsean Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!,” which made some fans wonder…does that mean she’s dating Eminem? She replied “yes” to one of the commenters, but it’s up in the air whether or not she’s just trolling the people taking her lyrics literally. If not, that’s a pretty frank confession! Nas is firmly a Nicki/Eminem truther.

“Nas doesn’t think there is any truth to her comment,” the source told us. “He knows that with an album on the way, Nicki is likely playing with her fans. Nicki is a master at marketing so Nas takes her comment as a way to create buzz around her new music.” Now to wait for pics of Nicki and Marshall to come out!