Mandy Teefey Raves Over Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift’s Friendship: Is Mother & Daughter Feud Over?

Feud over? Mandy Teefey had nothing but good things to say about Selena Gomez and bestie Taylor Swift in a new interview. Find out what she had to say here!

Mandy Teefey and daughter Selena Gomez have reportedly had a rocky relationship ever since she got back together with Justin Bieber, but it seems that the long, cold war is over! During an interview about the second season of 13 Reasons Why, which is produced by Mandy’s company, Kicked to the Curb Productions, she switched the conversation to her beautiful daughter and her best friend, Taylor Swift!

The interview with Entertainment Tonight comes six days after Selena made a surprise appearance at Taylor’s Los Angeles show on May 19 to perform “Hands to Myself”. Mandy couldn’t stop gushing about their long-lasting friendship. “What I love about that friendship is it’s so solid, and with Taylor, I feel like they can tell each other anything, and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship,” Mandy told ET. “It’s not about anything else, and it’s one you don’t just find out here.”

“With Taylor, what you see is what you get,” she noted. “She is who she is, and that’s why she’s so grounded and, like, works so hard, and she’s always been there for Selena. It’s so hard to find someone who is kind of the same audience and it’s so cutthroat right now …. they came up together, they just have never parted, so it’s really a true friendship.”

That’s just so sweet! She also revealed that Taylor’s a total sweetheart when it comes to Selena’s four-year-old sister Gracie. When Gracie was born, Taylor apparently brought her “boxes of clothes,” according to Mandy. Gracie actually came to the show with Selena and adorably brought Taylor some clothes as a thank you. What a cutie!

While Mandy’s remarks were mostly about Taylor, the fact that she even mentioned Selena is a mark of progress in their fractured relationship. Is it a coincidence that this coincides with Selena splitting with Justin again? Hopefully it’s only up from here for this mother daughter duo!