Kim Kardashian & Kanye: Why They Are Fighting After Their Anniversary Over Snoop Dogg Disses

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are at ‘odds’ over how to handle Snoop Dogg’s insults! A source close to the Kardashians told HL EXCLUSIVELY why the two are disagreeing!

Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 37, have had extremely different reactions to Snoop Dogg‘s comments after the rapper said Kanye “misses having a black woman in his life“. A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how Kimye has been fighting over Snoop Dogg’s latest diss! “Kim’s furious over Snoop Dogg’s continued attacks on her and Kanye, but she’s determined not to give him any attention,” our source said. “He’s trash talking her and Kanye because he needs to stay relevant. Kanye is the hardest working guy in hip hop. He’s more prolific and productive than he’s ever been.”

In Kim’s eyes, Kanye has so much to be proud of. “He’s producing five albums right now,” our source went on to say. “Everyone knows he’s a genius. Just because he’s outspoken and has opinions that are controversial he needs help? Kim finds it laughable that Snoop would say such negative and divisive things about her and try to cover it up as him caring about Kanye. The stuff he said is very hurtful, but she feels he’s not worth her energy, she’s not a victim and won’t let him bully her.”

However, Kanye isn’t so bothered by Snoop’s remarks — and that’s bothering Kim. “Kanye isn’t as quick to write Snoop off though,” our source added. “He thinks Snoop is a legend, and he would love a meeting with Snoop so they can talk this all out. He’s all about forgiveness these days. Kim appreciates that Kanye walks his talk about peace and love but she doesn’t agree with him on Snoop. They’re at odds over how to handle his attacks.”