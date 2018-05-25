Khloe Kardashian Sends Flowers To Kimye For Anniversary From Her & True — But Not Tristan

Khloe Kardashian is sending all her and daughter True Thompson’s love to sister Kim and Kanye West for their anniversary! But Koko totally left Tristan’s name off the card. See the pic here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, celebrated their four year wedding anniversary on May 24, and received lots of love from friends and family. Kim took to her Instagram story the following day to show off one of the gifts that was sent to her and her husband.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a video of a huge bouquet of roses, followed by a sweet note from sister Khloe Kardashian, 33. “Happy anniversary Kimye. Love always wins!!” Khloe then signed it, “Love KoKo and True.” Notice anyone missing from that signature? Oh right, True’s father & Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 27.

While we can’t say for sure why the Revenge Body host would leave Tristan off the card, we can sort of guess that it has to do with his cheating scandal. Kim previously called the whole thing “so f***ed up” while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, so maybe Khloe just knew her sis wouldn’t care if the NBA star wished her and Kanye well.

But apparently things aren’t going so well between the couple right now, either. Despite Khloe supporting her baby daddy at his Cleveland Cavaliers games and staying with him, things still aren’t smooth sailing. “Khloé and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time,” a source close to the reality star told Us Weekly. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

Khloe also posted a super cryptic message on her own Instagram story on May 24. The message said: “Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.” Interesting stuff.