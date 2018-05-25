Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Not Done Having Kids After Giving Birth To Baby #3 Less Than 1 Year Ago

Already a proud mom of 3 boys, Kailyn Lowry knows she wants to have another baby! The ‘Teen Mom’ gave birth to her youngest just last summer, but has since changed her mind about more kids!

Kailyn Lowry, 26, may have her hands full with three young kids at home, but she already knows she wants to become a mom AGAIN! In fact, the Teen Mom star recently revealed on her podcast, Coffee Convos, that she hopes to have a fourth child, despite reports late last year that she didn’t want another one! Looks like her sons: Isaac Rivera, 8; Lincoln Marroquin, 4; and Lux Russell, 9 months, have changed her mind!

“I want one more,” Kailyn confidently said during her show while chatting with fellow Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, 26, who’s currently expecting her third baby with husband Cole DeBoer. “I think we should make a pact that you and Cole and I’ll go to the sperm bank and we’ll all get pregnant together at the same time,” Kailyn joked. “No, I’m going to go to the sperm bank. That would be cute!”

Kailyn gave birth to baby Lux in August, and while at first she struggled a bit with being a single mom, she apparently now feels much more confident about adding to her brood. Just a few months ago however, HollywoodLife.com reported EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star was finished having kids — unless Mr. Right came along! “Kailyn swears that she’s done with having any more kids, for now at least,” a source close to Kailyn told us in September. “However, she’s said that before, then she fell pregnant again! If Kailyn were to meet the right guy and he wanted children of his own with her, then yeah, you can bet she would have more.”

Now though, it looks as if Kailyn doesn’t think she needs a man in the picture at all, as she’s clearly open to heading to a sperm bank for baby number four! Kailyn even made similar sentiments in March, admitting that in addition to researching sperm banks, she is also interested in freezing her eggs. Why? She wants Lux to have a sibling close in age! “Two years makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies,” she explained on her podcast. SO cute!