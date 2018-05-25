The babymoon continues for Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green — but they’re not spending it alone! Instead, they hung out with some very famous faces while packing on the PDA in Monaco. See the pics!

Chloe Green is just weeks away from her due date, but she made sure to get one last getaway in before popping out her first child! The Topshop heiress took her billionaire father’s yacht out for a spin in Monaco on May 24, and she was in good company. Of course, her boyfriend, Jeremy Meeks, was there, and the pair looked as in love as ever as they cuddled close on the deck of the boat. At one point, Chloe had her arm draped around Jeremy’s shoulder, with her head adorably resting on his shoulder. SEE THE PHOTOS RIGHT HERE.

The lovebirds were also joined by Kris Jenner and Lewis Hamilton — quite a crew! Although Jeremy is a model and runs in similar circles as the Kardashian/Jenners these days, we’ve never seen him hanging out with Kris, and it’s definitely a bit of an unlikely pair! Meanwhile, Chloe’s mom was also in attendance. Chloe herself is very pregnant at the moment, and had her massive baby bump on display for the outing in a pair of gray leggings and a skintight black shirt. This will be Jeremy and Chloe’s first child together.

It’s been quite a whirlwind romance for the pair, who got together on Fourth of July weekend in 2017…while Jeremy was still married to his wife, Melissa Meeks. Melissa found out her husband was cheating on her at the same time the rest of the world did — when photos surfaced online of Jeremy and Chloe making out — and was, understandably, devastated.

The exes finally reached a divorce settlement in March, in which Jeremy agreed to pay Melissa $1,000 a month in child support (they have a son, Jeremy Jr., together). Jeremy and Melissa share legal joint custody of their son.