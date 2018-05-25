Teen Girl, 13, Left In Critical Condition After Gunman Opens Fire On Indiana Middle School

A teenager, 13, and an adult teacher are both in critical condition after a male shooter opened fire at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana on May 25, according to a shocking new report. Here’s everything you should know.

Officers from the Noblesville police department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s office, Indiana State police, and other local officers responded to a call of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School at 9:06 AM. Police have begun an investigation into a male suspect who wounded a teenager, 13, and an adult teacher, who are both in critical condition at local hospitals, according to Indiana local news station RTV6. The middle school, which is about 30 miles north of downtown Indianapolis. has been completely clear, according to authorities who held a press conference after the shooting.

“The situation is contained, one an adult teacher and one a juvenile student who’ve been transported to Methodist and Riley hospitals in Indianapolis,” local police said. “Their families have been notified. There is a male student at Noblesville West Middle School, who has been detained. We believe he is the involved suspect. We have no reason to believe there is any kind of a threat connected to this incident anywhere else. We are also however aware of a second threat that’s been made at Nobleville High School.” Police are onsite at the high school.

Representative Susan W. Brooks, Republican of Indiana, said on Twitter that she “thankful to all first responders at the scene working to secure the area.”

“My prayers are w/the Noblesville community, especially those who are injured & those who witnessed an active shooter situation- something no one should ever have to go through. Especially children,” she wrote.

Vice President, Mike Pence also tweeted about the shooting, writing, “Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.”

The shooting comes just one week after 10 people were killed during a shooting rampage in Santa Fe, Texas. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was behind the deadly shooting that took place at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday morning, May 18.